The Memphis Grizzlies (41-27) hit the road in Southwest Division action against the San Antonio Spurs (18-51) on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Grizzlies are favored by 8.5 points in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season.

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE
  • Location: San Antonio, Texas
  • Venue: AT&T Center

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Grizzlies 121 - Spurs 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Spurs

  • Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 8.5)
  • Pick OU: Under (234.5)
  • The Grizzlies (32-33-3 ATS) have covered the spread 47.1% of the time, 6.5% more often than the Spurs (28-41-0) this year.
  • Memphis (7-6-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 8.5 points or more this season (50%) than San Antonio (12-16) does as an 8.5+-point underdog (42.9%).
  • Memphis' games have gone over the total 42.6% of the time this season (29 out of 68), less often than San Antonio's games have (39 out of 69).
  • As a moneyline favorite this season, the Grizzlies are 39-13, a better record than the Spurs have posted (16-50) as moneyline underdogs.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

  • Memphis is averaging 115.7 points per game this season (11th-ranked in NBA), but it has really shined defensively, giving up only 111.9 points per game (fifth-best).
  • The Grizzlies rank 11th in the NBA with 25.4 assists per game.
  • The Grizzlies rank 19th in the NBA with 11.5 threes per game this season. Meanwhile, they rank 25th with a 34.4% shooting percentage from downtown.
  • So far this year, Memphis has taken 63.6% two-pointers, accounting for 73.3% of the team's baskets. It has shot 36.4% threes (26.7% of the team's baskets).

