The NCAA tournament at Golden 1 Center on Thursday features a first-round matchup that pits the Missouri Tigers (24-9) against the Utah State Aggies (26-8) at 1:40 PM ET. The Tigers' Kobe Brown and the Aggies' Steven Ashworth are two players to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Missouri vs. Utah State

Game Day: Thursday, March 16

Thursday, March 16 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California TV: TNT

Missouri's Last Game

Missouri lost its previous game to Alabama, 72-61, on Saturday. D'Moi Hodge was its top scorer with 21 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM D'Moi Hodge 21 9 2 2 0 3 DeAndre Gholston 17 2 2 0 0 1 Noah Carter 10 3 0 2 0 2

Missouri Players to Watch

Brown posts 15.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.5 assists, shooting 55.2% from the field and 44.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Hodge puts up 14.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.1% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Noah Carter averages 9.5 points, 4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Nick Honor is tops on the Tigers at 2.8 assists per contest, while also averaging 1.6 rebounds and 8 points.

DeAndre Gholston posts 10.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Missouri Top Performers (Last 10 Games)