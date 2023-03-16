Thursday's contest that pits the Utah State Aggies (26-8) versus the Missouri Tigers (24-9) at Golden 1 Center has a projected final score of 78-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Utah State, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 1:40 PM on March 16.

Based on our computer prediction, Utah State is projected to cover the spread (1.5) against Missouri. The two teams are projected to fall short of the 155.5 total.

Missouri vs. Utah State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Line: Utah State -1.5

Utah State -1.5 Point Total: 155.5

155.5 Moneyline (To Win): Utah State -125, Missouri +105

Missouri vs. Utah State Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah State 78, Missouri 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Missouri vs. Utah State

Pick ATS: Utah State (-1.5)



Utah State (-1.5) Pick OU: Under (155.5)



Utah State has gone 20-9-0 against the spread, while Missouri's ATS record this season is 15-15-0. The Aggies are 17-12-0 and the Tigers are 16-14-0 in terms of hitting the over. The two teams average 158.1 points per game, 2.6 more points than this matchup's total. Utah State is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests, while Missouri has gone 4-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Missouri Performance Insights

The Tigers' +162 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 79.5 points per game (23rd in college basketball) while allowing 74.6 per contest (307th in college basketball).

Missouri loses the rebound battle by 6.5 boards on average. It collects 27.7 rebounds per game, 353rd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 34.2.

Missouri knocks down 9.4 three-pointers per game (22nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.9 on average.

Missouri wins the turnover battle by 5.6 per game, committing 10.7 (59th in college basketball) while its opponents average 16.3.

