The Memphis Grizzlies, Xavier Tillman included, take on the Miami Heat on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Tillman, in his most recent showing, had eight points and three steals in a 104-88 win over the Mavericks.

Below we will break down Tillman's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Xavier Tillman Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 6.3 10.7 Rebounds 7.5 4.7 8.1 Assists 2.5 1.4 2.6 PRA 19.5 12.4 21.4 PR 16.5 11 18.8 3PM 0.5 0.1 0.1



Xavier Tillman Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 3.5% of the Grizzlies' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 4.5 per contest.

The Grizzlies rank 19th in possessions per game with 104.3. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.6 possessions per contest.

Giving up 109.5 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Heat are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 42.1 rebounds per contest.

The Heat are the 13th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 25.2 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat have given up 13.1 makes per game, 27th in the NBA.

Xavier Tillman vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/5/2022 14 4 4 1 0 1 1

