The Memphis Grizzlies, Tyus Jones included, square off versus the Miami Heat on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Jones, in his last appearance, had 13 points in a 104-88 win over the Mavericks.

If you'd like to place a wager on Jones' props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Tyus Jones Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 10.1 12.1 Rebounds 3.5 2.3 2.7 Assists 6.5 4.7 5.9 PRA 24.5 17.1 20.7 PR 17.5 12.4 14.8 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.9



Tyus Jones Insights vs. the Heat

Jones is responsible for taking 9.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.7 per game.

He's attempted 4.0 threes per game, or 11.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Jones' opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 21st, averaging 99.6 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 104.3 per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams.

Allowing 109.5 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Heat give up 42.1 rebounds per game, ranking eighth in the NBA.

The Heat are the 13th-ranked team in the league, allowing 25.2 assists per contest.

Conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Tyus Jones vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/5/2022 36 28 5 10 3 0 2

