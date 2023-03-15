Santi Aldama and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates hit the court versus the Miami Heat on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last time out, a 104-88 win over the Mavericks, Aldama put up 10 points and nine rebounds.

If you'd like to place a wager on Aldama's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Santi Aldama Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.3 8.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.7 4.4 Assists -- 1.2 1.2 PRA -- 15.2 13.8 PR 13.5 14 12.6 3PM 0.5 1.3 0.8



Santi Aldama Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Santi Aldama has made 3.3 field goals per game, which accounts for 7.4% of his team's total makes.

Aldama is averaging 3.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.4% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Grizzlies rank 19th in possessions per game with 104.3. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.6 possessions per contest.

The Heat are the second-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 109.5 points per game.

The Heat are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 42.1 rebounds per contest.

Giving up 25.2 assists per game, the Heat are the 13th-ranked team in the league.

Conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 27th-ranked team in the NBA.

Santi Aldama vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/5/2022 34 18 10 2 2 1 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.