The Memphis Grizzlies, with Dillon Brooks, face the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on March 13, Brooks posted 19 points, five assists and two steals in a 104-88 win versus the Mavericks.

Now let's break down Brooks' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Dillon Brooks Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.3 11.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 3.4 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.3 PRA 20.5 20.2 17.6 PR 17.5 17.6 15.3 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.1



Dillon Brooks Insights vs. the Heat

Brooks is responsible for taking 13.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.0 per game.

He's attempted 6.0 threes per game, or 16.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Grizzlies rank 19th in possessions per game with 104.3. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.6 possessions per contest.

The Heat concede 109.5 points per game, second-ranked in the league.

The Heat are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 42.1 rebounds per contest.

The Heat are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 25.2 assists per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat have allowed 13.1 makes per game, 27th in the league.

Dillon Brooks vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/5/2022 34 17 4 2 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.