Santi Aldama and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates match up versus the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 9, Aldama produced 15 points and seven rebounds in a 131-110 win against the Warriors.

We're going to break down Aldama's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Santi Aldama Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 9.3 8.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.6 4.0 Assists -- 1.2 1.1 PRA -- 15.1 13.2 PR 16.5 13.9 12.1 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.2



Santi Aldama Insights vs. the Mavericks

Aldama is responsible for taking 7.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.0 per game.

He's put up 3.7 threes per game, or 10.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Grizzlies rank 18th in possessions per game with 104.5. His opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.6 possessions per contest.

The Mavericks allow 113.2 points per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

The Mavericks are the 18th-ranked team in the league, giving up 43.9 rebounds per contest.

The Mavericks allow 24.6 assists per game, ninth-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Mavericks are No. 1 in the league, giving up 11 makes per game.

Santi Aldama vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/22/2022 21 8 6 0 1 0 0

