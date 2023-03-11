The Alabama Crimson Tide (27-5, 16-2 SEC) and the Missouri Tigers (24-8, 11-7 SEC) are scheduled to play in the SEC tournament on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena, with a tip-off time of 1:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Brandon Miller and Kobe Brown are two players to watch.

How to Watch Missouri vs. Alabama

TV: ESPN

Missouri's Last Game

In its previous game, Missouri topped Tennessee on Friday, 79-71. Its top scorer was D'Moi Hodge with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM D'Moi Hodge 26 4 3 1 0 4 Kobe Brown 24 9 3 2 0 3 DeAndre Gholston 10 2 1 0 0 0

Missouri Players to Watch

Brown is posting team highs in points (16.2 per game) and rebounds (6.3). And he is delivering 2.5 assists, making 55.8% of his shots from the floor and 45.5% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

Hodge is averaging 14.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 47.4% of his shots from the field and 39.8% from 3-point range, with 2.9 treys per contest.

Noah Carter gets the Tigers 9.5 points, 4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He also posts 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Nick Honor is the Tigers' top assist man (2.8 per game), and he produces 8.2 points and 1.7 rebounds.

DeAndre Gholston gets the Tigers 10.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Missouri Top Performers (Last 10 Games)