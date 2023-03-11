The injury report for the Memphis Grizzlies (39-26) ahead of their matchup with the Dallas Mavericks (34-33) currently has four players. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 11 from FedExForum.

In their last matchup on Thursday, the Grizzlies earned a 131-110 victory against the Warriors. In the Grizzlies' win, Tyus Jones led the way with a team-high 22 points (adding four rebounds and 11 assists).

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Steven Adams C Out Knee 8.6 11.6 2.3 Brandon Clarke PF Out For Season Achilles 10.0 5.5 1.3 Vince Williams Jr. SG Out Shoulder 0.9 0.6 0.3 Jake LaRavia PF Out Back 3.1 1.9 0.7

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Mavericks Injuries: Kyrie Irving: Questionable (Foot), JaVale McGee: Questionable (Ankle), Reggie Bullock: Questionable (Quadricep), Luka Doncic: Out (Thigh)

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and BSSW

Grizzlies Season Insights

The Grizzlies record 115.8 points per game, just 2.6 more points than the 113.2 the Mavericks give up.

Memphis has a 32-5 record when putting up more than 113.2 points.

The Grizzlies' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, putting up 113.7 points a contest compared to the 115.8 they've averaged this season.

Memphis hits 11.5 three-pointers per game (19th in the league) while shooting 34.5% from deep (24th in the NBA). It is making 1.3 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 12.8 per game while shooting 35.3%.

The Grizzlies score 110.9 points per 100 possessions (21st in the league), while giving up 107.3 points per 100 possessions (first in the NBA).

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -4.5 225

