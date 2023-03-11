Dillon Brooks will take the court for the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Dallas Mavericks.

Last time out, which was on March 9, Brooks posted 14 points and six assists in a 131-110 win against the Warriors.

If you'd like to make predictions on Brooks' performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Dillon Brooks Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 14.4 10.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 2.9 Assists 2.5 2.5 1.9 PRA 19.5 20.2 15.7 PR 16.5 17.7 13.8 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.9



Dillon Brooks Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, he's put up 13.7% of the Grizzlies' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.9 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 14.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

Brooks' opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 99.6 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 104.5 per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams.

The Mavericks concede 113.2 points per contest, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Mavericks have conceded 43.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 18th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Mavericks are ranked ninth in the NBA, conceding 24.6 per game.

The Mavericks are the best squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dillon Brooks vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/8/2021 33 15 4 2 0 0 2 12/4/2021 30 11 3 3 1 0 0

