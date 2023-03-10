The SEC tournament at Bridgestone Arena on Friday features a matchup that pits the Tennessee Volunteers (23-9, 11-7 SEC) against the Missouri Tigers (23-8, 11-7 SEC) at 3:30 PM ET. The Volunteers' Santiago Vescovi and the Tigers' Kobe Brown are two players to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN.

How to Watch Missouri vs. Tennessee

Game Day: Friday, March 10

Friday, March 10 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Bridgestone Arena Location: Nashville, Tennessee

TV: ESPN

Missouri's Last Game

In its most recent game, Missouri topped Ole Miss on Saturday, 82-77. Its leading scorer was Brown with 17 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kobe Brown 17 7 1 0 0 1 Noah Carter 17 5 3 1 0 2 DeAndre Gholston 15 4 4 0 0 0

Missouri Players to Watch

Brown is the Tigers' top scorer (15.9 points per game) and rebounder (6.2), and contributes 2.5 assists.

D'Moi Hodge is averaging 14.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 46.9% of his shots from the floor and 39.6% from 3-point range, with 2.8 treys per contest.

The Tigers get 9.5 points, 4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Noah Carter.

Nick Honor paces the Tigers in assists (2.8 per game), and posts 8.2 points and 1.6 rebounds. He also puts up 1.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.

DeAndre Gholston is averaging 10.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, making 43.4% of his shots from the field.

Missouri Top Performers (Last 10 Games)