Missouri State vs. Bradley Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MVC Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest between the Missouri State Lady Bears (19-10) and Bradley Braves (4-27) squaring off at Vibrant Arena at the Mark has a projected final score of 77-55 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Missouri State, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 3:30 PM ET on March 9.
In their last outing on Saturday, the Lady Bears suffered an 86-67 loss to Northern Iowa.
Missouri State vs. Bradley Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois
Missouri State vs. Bradley Score Prediction
- Prediction: Missouri State 77, Bradley 55
Missouri State Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Bears notched their best win of the season on January 28 by registering a 64-54 victory over the Drake Bulldogs, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Lady Bears are 8-1 (.889%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins.
Missouri State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-54 at home over Drake (No. 46) on January 28
- 71-67 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 50) on January 26
- 71-66 on the road over Illinois State (No. 76) on February 12
- 71-55 at home over Saint Louis (No. 116) on November 15
- 77-61 on the road over Murray State (No. 151) on January 22
Missouri State Performance Insights
- The Lady Bears average 68.1 points per game (125th in college basketball) while giving up 66.0 per contest (227th in college basketball). They have a +61 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.1 points per game.
- With 71.1 points per game in MVC matchups, Missouri State is averaging 3 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (68.1 PPG).
- The Lady Bears are putting up 68.0 points per game in home games. In road games, they are faring better offensively, averaging 68.8 points per contest.
- Defensively, Missouri State has played better at home this year, surrendering 62.0 points per game, compared to 71.1 in road games.
- The Lady Bears have been putting up 70.3 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 68.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
