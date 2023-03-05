Saint Louis vs. UMass Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - A-10 Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 5:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game that pits the UMass Minutewomen (26-5) against the Saint Louis Billikens (16-17) at Chase Fieldhouse has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-63 in favor of UMass, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on March 5.
The Billikens enter this contest after a 59-56 win over Rhode Island on Saturday.
Saint Louis vs. UMass Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Saint Louis vs. UMass Score Prediction
- Prediction: UMass 75, Saint Louis 63
Saint Louis Schedule Analysis
- On February 22, the Billikens picked up their best win of the season, a 77-75 victory over the UMass Minutewomen, who are a top 50 team (No. 44), according to our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Saint Louis is 4-6 (.400%) -- tied for the 39th-most victories, but also tied for the 15th-most losses.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Minutewomen are 10-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most victories.
Saint Louis 2022-23 Best Wins
- 59-56 over Rhode Island (No. 73) on March 4
- 75-65 at home over Illinois State (No. 75) on December 3
- 59-44 over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 93) on March 3
- 87-84 at home over Fordham (No. 95) on January 28
- 74-63 at home over La Salle (No. 165) on February 19
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Saint Louis Performance Insights
- The Billikens put up 69.0 points per game (108th in college basketball) while giving up 69.2 per outing (297th in college basketball). They have a -8 scoring differential.
- In A-10 action, Saint Louis has averaged 2.1 more points (71.1) than overall (69.0) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Billikens are scoring 8.5 more points per game at home (74.1) than away (65.6).
- At home Saint Louis is conceding 66.1 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than it is away (73.6).
- The Billikens are scoring 70.9 points per game in their past 10 games, which is 1.9 more than their average for the season (69.0).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.