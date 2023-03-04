How to Watch the Saint Louis vs. Rhode Island Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the A-10 Tournament
The No. 3 seed Saint Louis Billikens (15-17) square off in the A-10 Tournament against the No. 2 seed Rhode Island Rams (24-5) on Saturday at Chase Fieldhouse, beginning at 1:30 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Saint Louis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Saint Louis vs. Rhode Island Scoring Comparison
- The Billikens' 69.3 points per game are 12.4 more points than the 56.9 the Rams give up.
- Saint Louis has a 10-3 record when giving up fewer than 68.9 points.
- When it scores more than 56.9 points, Saint Louis is 14-12.
- The Rams record only 0.7 fewer points per game (68.9) than the Billikens give up (69.6).
- Rhode Island has a 13-2 record when scoring more than 69.6 points.
- Rhode Island has a 21-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.3 points.
- This year the Rams are shooting 42.6% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Billikens concede.
- The Billikens' 40.3 shooting percentage from the field is 12.3 higher than the Rams have conceded.
Saint Louis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/22/2023
|UMass
|W 77-75
|Chaifetz Arena
|2/25/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|W 73-55
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|3/3/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|W 59-44
|Chase Fieldhouse
|3/4/2023
|Rhode Island
|-
|Chase Fieldhouse
