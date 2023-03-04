The Los Angeles Kings (35-20-8) host the St. Louis Blues (27-29-5) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, March 4 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and BSMW. The Kings have won four straight at home.

The Blues have put up 33 goals over their last 10 games, while allowing 37 goals. A total of 35 power-play opportunities during that time have resulted in four power-play goals (11.4%). They are 4-4-2 over those contests.

Prepare for this showdown with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Saturday's game.

Blues vs. Kings Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this game expects a final score of Kings 4, Blues 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-205)

Kings (-205) Total Pick: Over (6.5)

Over (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-2.0)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues have a 27-29-5 record this season and are 8-5-13 in games that have needed overtime.

In the 13 games St. Louis has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 20 points.

This season the Blues scored just one goal in nine games and they've earned two points (1-8-0) in those contests.

St. Louis has seven points (2-12-3) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Blues have earned 50 points in their 33 games with at least three goals scored.

St. Louis has scored a lone power-play goal in 29 games this season and has recorded 31 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, St. Louis is 8-8-1 (17 points).

The Blues have been outshot by opponents in 39 games, going 17-18-4 to record 38 points.

Kings Rank Kings AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 11th 3.3 Goals Scored 3.05 19th 22nd 3.37 Goals Allowed 3.64 28th 13th 32.2 Shots 28.7 28th 4th 28.3 Shots Allowed 32.3 24th 3rd 25.1% Power Play % 20.7% 18th 23rd 75.6% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 20th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Blues vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSMW

ESPN+, BSW, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.