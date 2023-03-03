Friday's contest at Ford Center has the Little Rock Trojans (20-9) squaring off against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (16-14) at 2:00 PM ET on March 3. Our computer prediction projects a 62-53 victory for Little Rock, who are favored by our model.

The Redhawks are coming off of a 77-38 win against Morehead State in their most recent game on Thursday.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana

Southeast Missouri State vs. Little Rock Score Prediction

Prediction: Little Rock 62, Southeast Missouri State 53

Southeast Missouri State Schedule Analysis

The Redhawks' signature win this season came against the Eastern Illinois Panthers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 195) in our computer rankings. The Redhawks took home the 62-57 win at home on February 16.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Southeast Missouri State is 13-5 (.722%) -- tied for the 37th-most wins.

Southeast Missouri State 2022-23 Best Wins

56-55 at home over UIC (No. 206) on December 20

56-54 at home over UT Martin (No. 214) on January 19

63-59 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 278) on February 18

63-55 at home over Western Illinois (No. 309) on December 7

90-86 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 311) on February 9

Southeast Missouri State Performance Insights