Friday's contest at Ford Center has the Little Rock Trojans (20-9) squaring off against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (16-14) at 2:00 PM ET on March 3. Our computer prediction projects a 62-53 victory for Little Rock, who are favored by our model.

The Redhawks are coming off of a 77-38 win against Morehead State in their most recent game on Thursday.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Little Rock Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana

Southeast Missouri State vs. Little Rock Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Little Rock 62, Southeast Missouri State 53

Southeast Missouri State Schedule Analysis

  • The Redhawks' signature win this season came against the Eastern Illinois Panthers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 195) in our computer rankings. The Redhawks took home the 62-57 win at home on February 16.
  • When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Southeast Missouri State is 13-5 (.722%) -- tied for the 37th-most wins.

Southeast Missouri State 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 56-55 at home over UIC (No. 206) on December 20
  • 56-54 at home over UT Martin (No. 214) on January 19
  • 63-59 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 278) on February 18
  • 63-55 at home over Western Illinois (No. 309) on December 7
  • 90-86 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 311) on February 9

Southeast Missouri State Performance Insights

  • The Redhawks' -37 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 62.5 points per game (240th in college basketball) while giving up 63.7 per outing (158th in college basketball).
  • Southeast Missouri State scores more in conference play (65.4 points per game) than overall (62.5).
  • At home, the Redhawks score 63.2 points per game. Away, they average 61.6.
  • Southeast Missouri State is conceding fewer points at home (57.3 per game) than away (71.8).
  • Over their previous 10 games, the Redhawks are scoring 67.7 points per contest, 5.2 more than their season average (62.5).

