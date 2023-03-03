Southeast Missouri State vs. Little Rock Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - OVC Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest at Ford Center has the Little Rock Trojans (20-9) squaring off against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (16-14) at 2:00 PM ET on March 3. Our computer prediction projects a 62-53 victory for Little Rock, who are favored by our model.
The Redhawks are coming off of a 77-38 win against Morehead State in their most recent game on Thursday.
Southeast Missouri State vs. Little Rock Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana
Southeast Missouri State vs. Little Rock Score Prediction
- Prediction: Little Rock 62, Southeast Missouri State 53
Southeast Missouri State Schedule Analysis
- The Redhawks' signature win this season came against the Eastern Illinois Panthers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 195) in our computer rankings. The Redhawks took home the 62-57 win at home on February 16.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Southeast Missouri State is 13-5 (.722%) -- tied for the 37th-most wins.
Southeast Missouri State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 56-55 at home over UIC (No. 206) on December 20
- 56-54 at home over UT Martin (No. 214) on January 19
- 63-59 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 278) on February 18
- 63-55 at home over Western Illinois (No. 309) on December 7
- 90-86 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 311) on February 9
Southeast Missouri State Performance Insights
- The Redhawks' -37 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 62.5 points per game (240th in college basketball) while giving up 63.7 per outing (158th in college basketball).
- Southeast Missouri State scores more in conference play (65.4 points per game) than overall (62.5).
- At home, the Redhawks score 63.2 points per game. Away, they average 61.6.
- Southeast Missouri State is conceding fewer points at home (57.3 per game) than away (71.8).
- Over their previous 10 games, the Redhawks are scoring 67.7 points per contest, 5.2 more than their season average (62.5).
