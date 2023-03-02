Thursday's contest that pits the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (15-14) versus the Morehead State Eagles (11-19) at Ford Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-57 in favor of Southeast Missouri State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on March 2.

The Redhawks head into this matchup on the heels of an 88-72 win over SIU-Edwardsville on Saturday.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Morehead State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana

Southeast Missouri State vs. Morehead State Score Prediction

Prediction: Southeast Missouri State 69, Morehead State 57

Southeast Missouri State Schedule Analysis

The Redhawks took down the Eastern Illinois Panthers in a 62-57 win on February 16. It was their signature victory of the season.

Southeast Missouri State has tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (12).

Southeast Missouri State 2022-23 Best Wins

56-55 at home over UIC (No. 195) on December 20

56-54 at home over UT Martin (No. 216) on January 19

63-59 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 276) on February 18

63-55 at home over Western Illinois (No. 309) on December 7

90-86 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 311) on February 9

Southeast Missouri State Performance Insights