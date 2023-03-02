SIU-Edwardsville vs. Tennessee Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - OVC Tournament
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest features the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (19-9) and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (9-21) matching up at Ford Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 75-62 win for heavily favored Tennessee Tech according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:30 PM ET on March 2.
The Cougars enter this contest on the heels of a 71-64 victory over Tennessee State on Wednesday.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tennessee Tech 75, SIU-Edwardsville 62
SIU-Edwardsville Schedule Analysis
- The Cougars registered their best win of the season on February 11, when they beat the Eastern Illinois Panthers, who rank No. 192 in our computer rankings, 82-77.
- SIU-Edwardsville has tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (nine).
SIU-Edwardsville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-60 on the road over Northern Illinois (No. 202) on December 17
- 76-61 on the road over Southeast Missouri State (No. 255) on December 31
- 78-69 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 276) on January 21
- 71-64 over Tennessee State (No. 311) on March 1
- 76-69 at home over Tennessee State (No. 311) on January 5
SIU-Edwardsville Performance Insights
- The Cougars have been outscored by 13.4 points per game (posting 64 points per game, 204th in college basketball, while giving up 77.4 per outing, 356th in college basketball) and have a -400 scoring differential.
- SIU-Edwardsville has averaged 5.2 more points in OVC action (69.2) than overall (64).
- In 2022-23 the Cougars are scoring 6.2 more points per game at home (66.8) than away (60.6).
- At home SIU-Edwardsville is giving up 74.9 points per game, five fewer points than it is on the road (79.9).
- In their last 10 games, the Cougars are scoring 67.1 points per game, 3.1 more than their season average (64).
