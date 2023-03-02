Missouri State vs. Drake Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game that pits the Drake Bulldogs (17-9) against the Missouri State Lady Bears (19-8) at Knapp Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-64 in favor of Drake, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 2.
The Lady Bears are coming off of a 77-66 win over Indiana State in their most recent outing on Saturday.
Missouri State vs. Drake Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
Missouri State vs. Drake Score Prediction
- Prediction: Drake 75, Missouri State 64
Missouri State Schedule Analysis
- On January 26 versus the Northern Iowa Panthers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 52) in our computer rankings, the Lady Bears notched their signature win of the season, a 71-67 victory at home.
Missouri State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-54 at home over Drake (No. 53) on January 28
- 71-66 on the road over Illinois State (No. 78) on February 12
- 71-55 at home over Saint Louis (No. 140) on November 15
- 92-86 at home over Murray State (No. 158) on February 17
- 77-61 on the road over Murray State (No. 158) on January 22
Missouri State Performance Insights
- The Lady Bears outscore opponents by 3.7 points per game (posting 68.3 points per game, 125th in college basketball, and giving up 64.6 per contest, 186th in college basketball) and have a +100 scoring differential.
- In MVC games, Missouri State has averaged 3.4 more points (71.7) than overall (68.3) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Lady Bears are averaging 1.6 fewer points per game at home (68.0) than on the road (69.6).
- In 2022-23 Missouri State is giving up 6.4 fewer points per game at home (62.0) than away (68.4).
- The Lady Bears are putting up 70.8 points per contest in their previous 10 games, which is 2.5 more than their average for the season (68.3).
