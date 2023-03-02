How to Watch the Missouri vs. Arkansas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the SEC Tournament
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:12 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Missouri Tigers' (17-12) SEC schedule includes Thursday's game against the Arkansas Razorbacks (20-11) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. It begins at 12:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
Missouri Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
Missouri vs. Arkansas Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers' 65 points per game are only 0.6 fewer points than the 65.6 the Razorbacks give up to opponents.
- When Missouri allows fewer than 72.8 points, it is 17-5.
- When it scores more than 65.6 points, Missouri is 12-2.
- The 72.8 points per game the Razorbacks score are 11.4 more points than the Tigers allow (61.4).
- Arkansas has an 18-8 record when putting up more than 61.4 points.
- Arkansas' record is 13-0 when it allows fewer than 65 points.
- The Razorbacks are making 40.1% of their shots from the field, 5.3% lower than the Tigers allow to opponents (45.4%).
- The Tigers' 34 shooting percentage is 4.2 lower than the Razorbacks have conceded.
Missouri Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/20/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|W 61-35
|Reed Arena
|2/23/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|L 72-64
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|2/26/2023
|Florida
|L 61-52
|Mizzou Arena
|3/2/2023
|Arkansas
|-
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
