The Missouri Tigers' (17-12) SEC schedule includes Thursday's game against the Arkansas Razorbacks (20-11) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. It begins at 12:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Missouri Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Missouri vs. Arkansas Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers' 65 points per game are only 0.6 fewer points than the 65.6 the Razorbacks give up to opponents.
  • When Missouri allows fewer than 72.8 points, it is 17-5.
  • When it scores more than 65.6 points, Missouri is 12-2.
  • The 72.8 points per game the Razorbacks score are 11.4 more points than the Tigers allow (61.4).
  • Arkansas has an 18-8 record when putting up more than 61.4 points.
  • Arkansas' record is 13-0 when it allows fewer than 65 points.
  • The Razorbacks are making 40.1% of their shots from the field, 5.3% lower than the Tigers allow to opponents (45.4%).
  • The Tigers' 34 shooting percentage is 4.2 lower than the Razorbacks have conceded.

Missouri Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/20/2023 @ Texas A&M W 61-35 Reed Arena
2/23/2023 @ Ole Miss L 72-64 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
2/26/2023 Florida L 61-52 Mizzou Arena
3/2/2023 Arkansas - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

