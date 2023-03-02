Missouri vs. Arkansas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - SEC Tournament
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game features the Arkansas Razorbacks (20-11) and the Missouri Tigers (17-12) facing off at Bon Secours Wellness Arena (on March 2) at 12:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-64 win for Arkansas.
The Tigers' last game on Sunday ended in a 61-52 loss to Florida.
Missouri vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Missouri vs. Arkansas Score Prediction
- Prediction: Arkansas 68, Missouri 64
Missouri Schedule Analysis
- On January 5, the Tigers claimed their best win of the season, a 66-65 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide, who are a top 50 team (No. 37), according to our computer rankings.
- The Tigers have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (two), but also have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (seven).
- Missouri has six wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 15th-most in the country.
Missouri 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-62 at home over Mississippi State (No. 44) on February 16
- 71-66 over UMass (No. 47) on December 3
- 74-61 at home over Jackson State (No. 79) on December 11
- 62-56 on the road over Auburn (No. 82) on January 1
- 69-47 over Wake Forest (No. 83) on November 21
Missouri Performance Insights
- The Tigers have a +103 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.6 points per game. They're putting up 65 points per game, 180th in college basketball, and are giving up 61.4 per contest to rank 97th in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, Missouri has averaged 60.9 points per game in SEC action, and 65 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Tigers are scoring 11.3 more points per game at home (69.3) than away (58).
- In 2022-23 Missouri is allowing one fewer points per game at home (61) than on the road (62).
- The Tigers have played worse offensively in their previous 10 games, posting 61 points per contest, four fewer points their than season average of 65.
