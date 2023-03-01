Wednesday's contest between the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-21) and Tennessee State Lady Tigers (11-17) squaring off at Ford Center has a projected final score of 72-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of SIU-Edwardsville, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:30 PM ET on March 1.

The Cougars head into this contest on the heels of an 88-72 loss to Southeast Missouri State on Saturday.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Tennessee State Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: SIU-Edwardsville 72, Tennessee State 68

SIU-Edwardsville Schedule Analysis

The Cougars' signature win this season came in an 82-77 victory over the Eastern Illinois Panthers on February 11.

The Cougars have seven losses versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 47th-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, SIU-Edwardsville is 7-9 (.438%) -- tied for the 32nd-most defeats.

SIU-Edwardsville 2022-23 Best Wins

62-60 on the road over Northern Illinois (No. 205) on December 17

76-61 on the road over Southeast Missouri State (No. 254) on December 31

78-69 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 278) on January 21

76-69 at home over Tennessee State (No. 309) on January 5

72-66 at home over Morehead State (No. 324) on January 19

SIU-Edwardsville Performance Insights