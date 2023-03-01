SIU-Edwardsville vs. Tennessee State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - OVC Tournament
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest between the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-21) and Tennessee State Lady Tigers (11-17) squaring off at Ford Center has a projected final score of 72-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of SIU-Edwardsville, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:30 PM ET on March 1.
The Cougars head into this contest on the heels of an 88-72 loss to Southeast Missouri State on Saturday.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Tennessee State Score Prediction
- Prediction: SIU-Edwardsville 72, Tennessee State 68
SIU-Edwardsville Schedule Analysis
- The Cougars' signature win this season came in an 82-77 victory over the Eastern Illinois Panthers on February 11.
- The Cougars have seven losses versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 47th-most in the nation.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, SIU-Edwardsville is 7-9 (.438%) -- tied for the 32nd-most defeats.
SIU-Edwardsville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-60 on the road over Northern Illinois (No. 205) on December 17
- 76-61 on the road over Southeast Missouri State (No. 254) on December 31
- 78-69 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 278) on January 21
- 76-69 at home over Tennessee State (No. 309) on January 5
- 72-66 at home over Morehead State (No. 324) on January 19
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
SIU-Edwardsville Performance Insights
- The Cougars have a -407 scoring differential, falling short by 14 points per game. They're putting up 63.8 points per game to rank 211th in college basketball and are allowing 77.8 per contest to rank 358th in college basketball.
- SIU-Edwardsville's offense has been more effective in OVC games this year, scoring 69.2 points per contest, compared to its season average of 63.8 PPG.
- The Cougars are averaging 66.8 points per game this season in home games, which is 6.2 more points than they're averaging in road games (60.6).
- In 2022-23, SIU-Edwardsville is allowing 74.9 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 79.9.
- The Cougars have seen an increase in scoring recently, putting up 66.2 points per game in their last 10 contests, 2.4 points more than the 63.8 they've scored this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.