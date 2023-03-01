At the moment, the Missouri Tigers (16-10) are listed with the 48th-ranked odds among all college basketball teams to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, at +40000 on the moneyline.

The Tigers visit the Texas A&M Aggies. The two teams hit the court at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, February 20.

Tigers NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +40000 (Bet $100 to win $40000)

Missouri Team Stats

This year, the Tigers are 10-5 at home with a 4-4 record on the road while going 2-1 in neutral-site games.

In SEC games, Missouri is 5-8. That's compared to an 11-2 record outside of the conference.

With 65.7 points per game on offense, Missouri is 167th in the nation. Defensively, it allows 62.1 points per contest, which ranks 118th in college basketball.

Missouri Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 2-7 | Q2 Record: 4-3 | Q3 Record: 5-0 | Q4 Record: 5-0

2-7 | 4-3 | 5-0 | 5-0 Missouri has tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (two), but it also has tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (seven).

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Missouri is 4-3 (.571%) -- tied for the 29th-most victories.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

