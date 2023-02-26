Sunday's game features the Missouri Tigers (17-11) and the Florida Gators (15-13) squaring off at Mizzou Arena (on February 26) at 3:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-62 victory for Missouri.

The Tigers dropped their most recent matchup 72-64 against Ole Miss on Thursday.

Missouri vs. Florida Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Missouri vs. Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri 71, Florida 62

Missouri Schedule Analysis

The Tigers notched their signature win of the season on January 5 by claiming a 66-65 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

The Tigers have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (two), but also have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 1 defeats (seven).

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Missouri is 6-4 (.600%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins, but also tied for the 48th-most losses.

Missouri 2022-23 Best Wins

75-62 at home over Mississippi State (No. 44) on February 16

71-66 over UMass (No. 50) on December 3

74-61 at home over Jackson State (No. 78) on December 11

69-47 over Wake Forest (No. 82) on November 21

62-56 on the road over Auburn (No. 83) on January 1

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Missouri Performance Insights