Saturday's contest at Sam M. Vadalabene Center has the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (14-14) matching up with the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-20) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 68-67 victory for Southeast Missouri State, so expect a tight matchup.

The Redhawks' most recent outing on Thursday ended in a 67-62 victory against Lindenwood (MO).

Southeast Missouri State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois

Southeast Missouri State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Score Prediction

Prediction: Southeast Missouri State 68, SIU-Edwardsville 67

Southeast Missouri State Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Redhawks beat the Eastern Illinois Panthers 62-57 on February 16.

Southeast Missouri State 2022-23 Best Wins

56-55 at home over UIC (No. 201) on December 20

56-54 at home over UT Martin (No. 222) on January 19

63-59 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 274) on February 18

90-86 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 300) on February 9

77-59 at home over Tennessee State (No. 300) on January 26

Southeast Missouri State Performance Insights