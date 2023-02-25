Ja Morant's Memphis Grizzlies take the court versus the Denver Nuggets at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Morant tallied 15 points, five assists and two steals in his previous game, which ended in a 110-105 loss versus the 76ers.

With prop bets available for Morant, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Ja Morant Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 27.1 26.5 Rebounds 6.5 5.9 7.3 Assists 8.5 8.2 9.5 PRA 42.5 41.2 43.3 PR 33.5 33 33.8 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.7



Ja Morant Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 19.0% of the Grizzlies' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.7 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 12.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.7 per game.

Morant's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.4 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies rank 21st in possessions per game with 104.7.

The Nuggets allow 112.7 points per game, 13th-ranked in the league.

Giving up 40.1 rebounds per contest, the Nuggets are the best squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets are ranked 17th in the league, giving up 25.7 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nuggets have conceded 11.5 makes per game, fifth in the league.

Ja Morant vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/20/2022 38 35 1 10 3 0 0

