Thursday's contest that pits the Little Rock Trojans (18-9) versus the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-19) at Sam M. Vadalabene Center has a projected final score of 66-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Little Rock. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Cougars fell in their most recent outing 87-83 against Tennessee State on Saturday.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Little Rock Score Prediction

Prediction: Little Rock 66, SIU-Edwardsville 58

SIU-Edwardsville Schedule Analysis

When the Cougars defeated the Northern Illinois Huskies, who are ranked No. 176 in our computer rankings, on December 17 by a score of 62-60, it was their best win of the season so far.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, SIU-Edwardsville is 7-8 (.467%) -- tied for the 40th-most defeats.

SIU-Edwardsville 2022-23 Best Wins

82-77 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 184) on February 11

76-61 on the road over Southeast Missouri State (No. 262) on December 31

78-69 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 273) on January 21

76-69 at home over Tennessee State (No. 301) on January 5

72-66 at home over Morehead State (No. 322) on January 19

SIU-Edwardsville Performance Insights