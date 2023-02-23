Missouri State vs. Evansville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest between the Missouri State Lady Bears (17-8) and the Evansville Purple Aces (11-14) at JQH Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-59 and heavily favors Missouri State to take home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Lady Bears are coming off of a 68-58 loss to Belmont in their last game on Sunday.
Missouri State vs. Evansville Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: JQH Arena in Springfield, Missouri
Missouri State vs. Evansville Score Prediction
- Prediction: Missouri State 75, Evansville 59
Missouri State Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Bears' signature win this season came in a 71-67 victory on January 26 over the Northern Iowa Panthers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 51) in our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Missouri State is 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the 45th-most victories.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Lady Bears are 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 21st-most victories.
Missouri State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-54 at home over Drake (No. 52) on January 28
- 71-66 on the road over Illinois State (No. 81) on February 12
- 77-61 on the road over Murray State (No. 139) on January 22
- 92-86 at home over Murray State (No. 139) on February 17
- 71-55 at home over Saint Louis (No. 158) on November 15
Missouri State Performance Insights
- The Lady Bears average 68.2 points per game (128th in college basketball) while allowing 65.1 per contest (199th in college basketball). They have a +77 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.1 points per game.
- In conference action, Missouri State puts up more points per contest (71.9) than its season average (68.2).
- The Lady Bears are scoring 67.7 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are faring better offensively, averaging 69.6 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Missouri State is ceding 62.5 points per game in home games. On the road, it is allowing 68.4.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Lady Bears have picked up their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 71.1 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 68.2 they've put up over the course of this year.
