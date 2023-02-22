Wednesday's game between the UMass Minutewomen (23-4) and Saint Louis Billikens (12-17) matching up at Chaifetz Arena has a projected final score of 75-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UMass, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on February 22.

The Billikens are coming off of a 74-63 win against La Salle in their last outing on Sunday.

Saint Louis vs. UMass Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

Saint Louis vs. UMass Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass 75, Saint Louis 64

Saint Louis Schedule Analysis

The Billikens beat the Illinois State Redbirds (No. 81-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 75-65 win on December 3 -- their best win of the season.

Saint Louis has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (six).

The Billikens have six wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.

Saint Louis 2022-23 Best Wins

87-84 at home over Fordham (No. 99) on January 28

74-63 at home over La Salle (No. 149) on February 19

76-64 at home over George Washington (No. 157) on February 11

77-58 over Air Force (No. 188) on November 27

68-56 at home over George Mason (No. 195) on February 1

Saint Louis Performance Insights