How to Watch the Missouri vs. Texas A&M Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 20
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Missouri Tigers (16-10) will look to break a four-game road skid when taking on the Texas A&M Aggies (6-17) on Monday, February 20, 2023 at Reed Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET.
Missouri Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- TV: SECN
Missouri vs. Texas A&M Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers average only 3.6 more points per game (65.7) than the Aggies allow (62.1).
- Missouri has a 7-0 record when giving up fewer than 54.8 points.
- Missouri has put together a 13-3 record in games it scores more than 62.1 points.
- The 54.8 points per game the Aggies put up are 7.3 fewer points than the Tigers give up (62.1).
- When Texas A&M totals more than 62.1 points, it is 5-2.
- Texas A&M is 5-9 when it allows fewer than 65.7 points.
- The Aggies are making 27.6% of their shots from the field, 17.8% lower than the Tigers allow to opponents (45.4%).
- The Tigers shoot 34% from the field, 9.7% lower than the Aggies allow.
Missouri Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/5/2023
|Alabama
|L 76-69
|Mizzou Arena
|2/12/2023
|@ Arkansas
|L 61-33
|Bud Walton Arena
|2/16/2023
|Mississippi State
|W 75-62
|Mizzou Arena
|2/20/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|-
|Reed Arena
|2/23/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|2/26/2023
|Florida
|-
|Mizzou Arena
