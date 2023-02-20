The Missouri Tigers (16-10) will look to break a four-game road skid when taking on the Texas A&M Aggies (6-17) on Monday, February 20, 2023 at Reed Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET.

Missouri Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: SECN

Missouri vs. Texas A&M Scoring Comparison

The Tigers average only 3.6 more points per game (65.7) than the Aggies allow (62.1).

Missouri has a 7-0 record when giving up fewer than 54.8 points.

Missouri has put together a 13-3 record in games it scores more than 62.1 points.

The 54.8 points per game the Aggies put up are 7.3 fewer points than the Tigers give up (62.1).

When Texas A&M totals more than 62.1 points, it is 5-2.

Texas A&M is 5-9 when it allows fewer than 65.7 points.

The Aggies are making 27.6% of their shots from the field, 17.8% lower than the Tigers allow to opponents (45.4%).

The Tigers shoot 34% from the field, 9.7% lower than the Aggies allow.

Missouri Schedule