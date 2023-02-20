Missouri vs. Texas A&M Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 20
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's game between the Missouri Tigers (16-10) and the Texas A&M Aggies (6-17) at Reed Arena has a projected final score of 64-59 based on our computer prediction, with Missouri securing the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM on February 20.
The Tigers are coming off of a 75-62 win over Mississippi State in their last game on Thursday.
Missouri vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
Missouri vs. Texas A&M Score Prediction
- Prediction: Missouri 64, Texas A&M 59
Missouri Schedule Analysis
- The Tigers captured their best win of the season on January 5, when they grabbed a 66-65 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 25), according to our computer rankings.
- The Tigers have two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 43rd-most in the nation. But they also have seven Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 38th-most.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Missouri is 4-3 (.571%) -- tied for the 29th-most victories.
Missouri 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-66 over UMass (No. 46) on December 3
- 75-62 at home over Mississippi State (No. 49) on February 16
- 74-61 at home over Jackson State (No. 81) on December 11
- 69-47 over Wake Forest (No. 82) on November 21
- 62-56 on the road over Auburn (No. 86) on January 1
Missouri Performance Insights
- The Tigers outscore opponents by 3.6 points per game (posting 65.7 points per game, 167th in college basketball, and allowing 62.1 per outing, 117th in college basketball) and have a +94 scoring differential.
- In 2022-23, Missouri has scored 61.3 points per game in SEC play, and 65.7 overall.
- The Tigers are putting up more points at home (70.4 per game) than away (56.9).
- Missouri gives up 61.0 points per game at home, and 64.1 away.
- Over their previous 10 games, the Tigers are posting 59.5 points per contest, compared to their season average of 65.7.
