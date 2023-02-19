Sunday's contest between the Saint Louis Billikens (11-17) and the La Salle Explorers (16-11) at Chaifetz Arena is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-66, with Saint Louis coming out on top. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 19.

The Billikens enter this game following an 84-74 loss to Richmond on Wednesday.

Saint Louis vs. La Salle Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Saint Louis vs. La Salle Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Louis 67, La Salle 66

Saint Louis Schedule Analysis

When the Billikens took down the Illinois State Redbirds, the No. 82 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 75-65 on December 3, it was their best win of the season thus far.

Saint Louis has tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (six).

Saint Louis 2022-23 Best Wins

87-84 at home over Fordham (No. 93) on January 28

76-64 at home over George Washington (No. 158) on February 11

77-58 over Air Force (No. 178) on November 27

82-54 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 199) on December 21

68-56 at home over George Mason (No. 209) on February 1

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Saint Louis Performance Insights