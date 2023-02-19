Missouri State vs. Belmont Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest features the Missouri State Lady Bears (17-7) and the Belmont Bruins (16-10) facing off at JQH Arena in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 68-67 win for Missouri State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 19.
The Lady Bears are coming off of a 92-86 win over Murray State in their most recent outing on Friday.
Missouri State vs. Belmont Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: JQH Arena in Springfield, Missouri
Missouri State vs. Belmont Score Prediction
- Prediction: Missouri State 68, Belmont 67
Missouri State Schedule Analysis
- On January 26, the Lady Bears captured their signature win of the season, a 71-67 victory over the Northern Iowa Panthers, a top 100 team (No. 52), according to our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Missouri State is 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the 42nd-most victories.
- The Lady Bears have six wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 35th-most in the nation.
Missouri State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-54 at home over Drake (No. 57) on January 28
- 71-66 on the road over Illinois State (No. 79) on February 12
- 92-86 at home over Murray State (No. 144) on February 17
- 77-61 on the road over Murray State (No. 144) on January 22
- 71-55 at home over Saint Louis (No. 163) on November 15
Missouri State Performance Insights
- The Lady Bears are outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game with a +87 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.6 points per game (120th in college basketball) and allow 65 per outing (199th in college basketball).
- On offense, Missouri State is putting up 72.9 points per game this year in conference matchups. To compare, its season average (68.6 points per game) is 4.3 PPG lower.
- The Lady Bears are posting 68.5 points per game this season at home, which is 1.1 fewer points than they're averaging on the road (69.6).
- When playing at home, Missouri State is giving up 6.3 fewer points per game (62.1) than in road games (68.4).
- The Lady Bears have seen an increase in scoring recently, racking up 72.1 points per game in their last 10 outings, 3.5 points more than the 68.6 they've scored this year.
