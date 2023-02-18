UMKC vs. North Dakota Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (16-9) and the UMKC Kangaroos (7-19) at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-62 and heavily favors North Dakota to come out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Kangaroos' last contest on Thursday ended in an 86-75 loss to North Dakota State.
UMKC vs. North Dakota Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota
UMKC vs. North Dakota Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Dakota 79, UMKC 62
UMKC Schedule Analysis
- The Kangaroos notched their best win of the season on January 19, when they took down the North Dakota Fighting Hawks, who rank No. 168 in our computer rankings, 78-67.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, UMKC is 5-9 (.357%) -- tied for the 24th-most defeats.
UMKC 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-54 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 208) on January 7
- 64-55 on the road over Omaha (No. 267) on January 26
- 82-70 at home over Tennessee State (No. 305) on November 11
- 71-68 on the road over Bradley (No. 338) on November 29
UMKC Performance Insights
- The Kangaroos' -221 scoring differential (being outscored by 8.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 64.1 points per game (200th in college basketball) while allowing 72.6 per contest (338th in college basketball).
- UMKC has averaged 0.8 fewer points in Summit action (63.3) than overall (64.1).
- In 2022-23 the Kangaroos are scoring 8.0 more points per game at home (68.4) than on the road (60.4).
- At home UMKC is conceding 69.6 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than it is on the road (75.1).
- The Kangaroos are posting 64.8 points per game in their past 10 games, which is 0.7 more than their average for the season (64.1).
