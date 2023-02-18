Saturday's contest between the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (16-9) and the UMKC Kangaroos (7-19) at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-62 and heavily favors North Dakota to come out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Kangaroos' last contest on Thursday ended in an 86-75 loss to North Dakota State.

UMKC vs. North Dakota Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota

UMKC vs. North Dakota Score Prediction

Prediction: North Dakota 79, UMKC 62

UMKC Schedule Analysis

The Kangaroos notched their best win of the season on January 19, when they took down the North Dakota Fighting Hawks, who rank No. 168 in our computer rankings, 78-67.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, UMKC is 5-9 (.357%) -- tied for the 24th-most defeats.

UMKC 2022-23 Best Wins

65-54 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 208) on January 7

64-55 on the road over Omaha (No. 267) on January 26

82-70 at home over Tennessee State (No. 305) on November 11

71-68 on the road over Bradley (No. 338) on November 29

UMKC Performance Insights