The Texas A&M Aggies (19-7, 11-2 SEC) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when visiting the Missouri Tigers (19-7, 7-6 SEC) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. This contest is at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Missouri vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri TV: ESPN

Missouri Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points higher than the 40.3% the Aggies allow to opponents.

Missouri is 19-3 when it shoots better than 40.3% from the field.

The Tigers are the 346th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Aggies rank 55th.

The 81.1 points per game the Tigers record are 15 more points than the Aggies allow (66.1).

When Missouri puts up more than 66.1 points, it is 19-2.

Missouri Home & Away Comparison

Missouri averages 86.3 points per game in home games, compared to 70.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 15.4 points per contest.

The Tigers cede 75.3 points per game at home this season, compared to 78.4 when playing on the road.

When playing at home, Missouri is draining 1.8 more treys per game (9.8) than when playing on the road (8). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (36.7%) compared to away from home (31.7%).

Missouri Schedule