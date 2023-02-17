Friday's contest at JQH Arena has the Missouri State Lady Bears (16-7) going head to head against the Murray State Racers (12-11) at 7:00 PM ET on February 17. Our computer prediction projects a 69-61 victory for Missouri State, who are favored by our model.

The Lady Bears are coming off of a 71-66 win over Illinois State in their last outing on Sunday.

Missouri State vs. Murray State Game Info

When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: JQH Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Missouri State vs. Murray State Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri State 69, Murray State 61

Missouri State Schedule Analysis

The Lady Bears' best win this season came in a 71-67 victory on January 26 over the Northern Iowa Panthers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 53) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Missouri State is 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the 42nd-most wins.

Missouri State 2022-23 Best Wins

64-54 at home over Drake (No. 57) on January 28

71-66 on the road over Illinois State (No. 82) on February 12

77-61 on the road over Murray State (No. 143) on January 22

71-55 at home over Saint Louis (No. 163) on November 15

55-48 at home over Little Rock (No. 166) on December 21

Missouri State Performance Insights