Thursday's contest features the UT Martin Skyhawks (10-15) and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-17) facing off at Skyhawk Arena (on February 16) at 6:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-60 win for UT Martin.

The Cougars' most recent contest on Saturday ended in an 82-77 win against Eastern Illinois.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. UT Martin Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee

SIU-Edwardsville vs. UT Martin Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Martin 68, SIU-Edwardsville 60

SIU-Edwardsville Schedule Analysis

When the Cougars defeated the Northern Illinois Huskies, who are ranked No. 172 in our computer rankings, on December 17 by a score of 62-60, it was their signature win of the season so far.

SIU-Edwardsville has four losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 30th-most in Division 1.

The Skyhawks have tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country according to the RPI (seven).

SIU-Edwardsville 2022-23 Best Wins

82-77 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 198) on February 11

76-69 at home over Tennessee State (No. 271) on January 5

76-61 on the road over Southeast Missouri State (No. 329) on December 31

72-66 at home over Morehead State (No. 350) on January 19

SIU-Edwardsville Performance Insights