Tyus Jones and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates will take on the Utah Jazz on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on February 12, Jones produced four points in a 119-109 loss against the Celtics.

In this article, we break down Jones' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Tyus Jones Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 10.0 6.0 Rebounds -- 2.3 2.4 Assists 2.5 4.6 3.9 PRA -- 16.9 12.3 PR -- 12.3 8.4 3PM 0.5 1.4 0.5



Tyus Jones Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, he's put up 9.4% of the Grizzlies' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.6 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 12.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.4 per game.

Jones' opponents, the Jazz, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fifth, averaging 103 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 104.7 per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams.

The Jazz are the 22nd-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 117.2 points per game.

On the glass, the Jazz have allowed 43.5 rebounds per contest, which puts them 14th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Jazz have conceded 24.1 per game, eighth in the league.

Conceding 11.7 made 3-pointers per game, the Jazz are the eighth-ranked squad in the league.

Tyus Jones vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/8/2023 34 21 2 6 2 0 4 10/31/2022 27 12 2 2 2 0 1 10/29/2022 33 23 1 10 3 0 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.