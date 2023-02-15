Santi Aldama and the Memphis Grizzlies take on the Utah Jazz at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game, a 119-109 loss versus the Celtics, Aldama totaled nine points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Aldama, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Santi Aldama Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.5 10.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.7 4.4 Assists -- 1.2 1.2 PRA -- 15.4 16.2 PR 14.5 14.2 15 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.7



Santi Aldama Insights vs. the Jazz

Aldama has taken 7.0 shots per game this season and made 3.4 per game, which account for 7.2% and 7.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 3.8 threes per game, or 10.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Aldama's opponents, the Jazz, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fifth, averaging 103 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 104.7 per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Jazz are 22nd in the NBA, giving up 117.2 points per contest.

Giving up 43.5 rebounds per game, the Jazz are the 14th-ranked squad in the league.

Giving up 24.1 assists per contest, the Jazz are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Jazz are ranked eighth in the NBA, giving up 11.7 makes per contest.

Santi Aldama vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/8/2023 17 12 5 2 2 1 0 10/31/2022 24 3 8 1 0 1 0 10/29/2022 30 10 3 1 0 0 0

