Wednesday's game between the Richmond Spiders (15-8) and the Saint Louis Billikens (11-16) at Robins Center has a projected final score of 69-62 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Richmond squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 15.

In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Billikens earned a 76-64 victory over George Washington.

Saint Louis vs. Richmond Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Saint Louis vs. Richmond Score Prediction

Prediction: Richmond 69, Saint Louis 62

Saint Louis Schedule Analysis

When the Billikens beat the Dayton Flyers, the No. 40 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 74-65 on February 8, it was their season's signature victory.

The Billikens have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (six).

Saint Louis 2022-23 Best Wins

80-69 at home over Dayton (No. 40) on January 15

87-84 at home over Fordham (No. 77) on January 28

82-54 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on December 21

86-83 on the road over VCU (No. 95) on January 1

77-58 over Air Force (No. 122) on November 27

Saint Louis Performance Insights