Saint Louis vs. Richmond Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game between the Richmond Spiders (15-8) and the Saint Louis Billikens (11-16) at Robins Center has a projected final score of 69-62 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Richmond squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 15.
In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Billikens earned a 76-64 victory over George Washington.
Saint Louis vs. Richmond Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
Saint Louis vs. Richmond Score Prediction
- Prediction: Richmond 69, Saint Louis 62
Saint Louis Schedule Analysis
- When the Billikens beat the Dayton Flyers, the No. 40 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 74-65 on February 8, it was their season's signature victory.
- The Billikens have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (six).
Saint Louis 2022-23 Best Wins
- 80-69 at home over Dayton (No. 40) on January 15
- 87-84 at home over Fordham (No. 77) on January 28
- 82-54 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on December 21
- 86-83 on the road over VCU (No. 95) on January 1
- 77-58 over Air Force (No. 122) on November 27
Saint Louis Performance Insights
- The Billikens are being outscored by 1.7 points per game, with a -47 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.9 points per game (115th in college basketball), and allow 70.6 per outing (316th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Saint Louis has averaged 69.9 points per game in A-10 play, and 68.9 overall.
- The Billikens average 73.8 points per game at home, and 64.3 away.
- At home, Saint Louis gives up 65.6 points per game. Away, it concedes 74.3.
- While the Billikens are averaging 68.9 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark over their past 10 games, amassing 70.6 a contest.
