Wednesday's game between the Richmond Spiders (15-8) and the Saint Louis Billikens (11-16) at Robins Center has a projected final score of 69-62 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Richmond squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 15.

In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Billikens earned a 76-64 victory over George Washington.

Saint Louis vs. Richmond Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Saint Louis vs. Richmond Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Richmond 69, Saint Louis 62

Saint Louis Schedule Analysis

  • When the Billikens beat the Dayton Flyers, the No. 40 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 74-65 on February 8, it was their season's signature victory.
  • The Billikens have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (six).

Saint Louis 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 80-69 at home over Dayton (No. 40) on January 15
  • 87-84 at home over Fordham (No. 77) on January 28
  • 82-54 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on December 21
  • 86-83 on the road over VCU (No. 95) on January 1
  • 77-58 over Air Force (No. 122) on November 27

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Saint Louis Performance Insights

  • The Billikens are being outscored by 1.7 points per game, with a -47 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.9 points per game (115th in college basketball), and allow 70.6 per outing (316th in college basketball).
  • In 2022-23, Saint Louis has averaged 69.9 points per game in A-10 play, and 68.9 overall.
  • The Billikens average 73.8 points per game at home, and 64.3 away.
  • At home, Saint Louis gives up 65.6 points per game. Away, it concedes 74.3.
  • While the Billikens are averaging 68.9 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark over their past 10 games, amassing 70.6 a contest.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.