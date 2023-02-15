Ja Morant and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates will take the court versus the Utah Jazz on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on February 12, Morant put up 25 points, six rebounds and seven assists in a 119-109 loss against the Celtics.

Let's look at Morant's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Ja Morant Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 27.5 27.9 Rebounds 6.5 5.9 7.0 Assists 8.5 8.3 9.7 PRA 42.5 41.7 44.6 PR 34.5 33.4 34.9 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.8



Ja Morant Insights vs. the Jazz

Morant has taken 20.7 shots per game this season and made 9.7 per game, which account for 18.9% and 18.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 5.2 threes per game, or 13.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Morant's opponents, the Jazz, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fifth, averaging 103 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 104.7 per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams.

The Jazz are the 22nd-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 117.2 points per game.

Conceding 43.5 rebounds per contest, the Jazz are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Allowing 24.1 assists per game, the Jazz are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Jazz give up 11.7 made 3-pointers per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

Ja Morant vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/31/2022 31 37 5 4 1 0 0

