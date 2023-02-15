The Memphis Grizzlies, with Dillon Brooks, face off versus the Utah Jazz at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Brooks, in his last showing, had 11 points in a 119-109 loss to the Celtics.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Brooks, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Dillon Brooks Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 14.8 9.5 Rebounds 2.5 3.3 2.2 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.7 PRA -- 20.7 14.4 PR 14.5 18.1 11.7 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.3



Dillon Brooks Insights vs. the Jazz

Brooks has taken 14.3 shots per game this season and made 5.6 per game, which account for 14.2% and 11.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

Brooks is averaging 5.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 16.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Brooks' opponents, the Jazz, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 103 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies rank 21st in possessions per game with 104.7.

The Jazz give up 117.2 points per game, 22nd-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Jazz are ranked 14th in the league, allowing 43.5 rebounds per game.

The Jazz allow 24.1 assists per game, eighth-ranked in the league.

The Jazz allow 11.7 made 3-pointers per contest, eighth-ranked in the league.

Dillon Brooks vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/8/2023 32 15 3 2 2 0 0 10/31/2022 30 19 4 1 3 0 0 10/29/2022 29 30 2 4 4 0 3

