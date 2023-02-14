The Auburn Tigers (17-8, 7-5 SEC) square off against the Missouri Tigers (19-6, 7-5 SEC) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday at Neville Arena. D'Moi Hodge of the Missouri Tigers is a player to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on ESPN2.

How to Watch Missouri vs. Auburn

Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN2

Missouri's Last Game

In its most recent game, Missouri topped the Tennessee on Saturday, 86-85. Kobe Brown scored a team-high 21 points (and chipped in two assists and five boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kobe Brown 21 5 2 1 0 3 DeAndre Gholston 18 2 2 2 0 4 Sean East 17 1 4 2 1 2

Missouri Players to Watch

Brown is putting up team highs in points (16.5 per game) and rebounds (6.1). And he is delivering 2.7 assists, making 57.0% of his shots from the field and 46.1% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per contest.

Hodge is averaging 14.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making 46.9% of his shots from the floor and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 triples per game.

Nick Honor gives the Missouri Tigers 8.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He also averages 1.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Sean East is putting up a team-high 3.0 assists per contest. And he is producing 8.2 points and 2.0 rebounds, making 49.0% of his shots from the floor.

Noah Carter gets the Missouri Tigers 9.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)