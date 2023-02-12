Sunday's contest features the Missouri State Bears (13-12, 9-6 MVC) and the Evansville Purple Aces (5-21, 1-14 MVC) facing off at Ford Center (on February 12) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-63 win for Missouri State.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Missouri State vs. Evansville Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, February 12, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Evansville, Indiana

Venue: Ford Center

Missouri State vs. Evansville Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri State 71, Evansville 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Missouri State vs. Evansville

Computer Predicted Spread: Missouri State (-8)

Missouri State (-8) Computer Predicted Total: 133.2

Evansville's record against the spread this season is 9-16-0, and Missouri State's is 10-12-0. The Purple Aces have hit the over in 16 games, while Bears games have gone over seven times. Evansville has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 1-9 overall over the last 10 games. Missouri State has gone 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 contests.

Missouri State Performance Insights

The Bears have put together a 10-12-0 record against the spread this year.

Missouri State is 164th in the nation at 32.1 rebounds per game. That's 3.5 more than the 28.6 its opponents average.

Missouri State hits 7.9 three-pointers per game (125th in college basketball) while shooting 33.3% from deep (231st in college basketball). It is making 1.1 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.8 per game at 32.1%.

Missouri State forces 11.6 turnovers per game (235th in college basketball) while committing 12.1 (186th in college basketball).

