Missouri vs. Arkansas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Sunday's contest between the Arkansas Razorbacks (18-8) and Missouri Tigers (15-9) going head to head at Bud Walton Arena has a projected final score of 73-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Arkansas, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on February 12.
The Tigers' most recent outing on Sunday ended in a 76-69 loss to Alabama.
Missouri vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
Missouri vs. Arkansas Score Prediction
- Prediction: Arkansas 73, Missouri 66
Missouri Schedule Analysis
- The Tigers' signature victory of the season came against the Kentucky Wildcats, a top 50 team (No. 34), according to our computer rankings. The Tigers registered the 74-71 home win on December 29.
- The Tigers have tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (four), but also have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (six).
- Missouri has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (four).
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Razorbacks are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.
Missouri 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-51 on the road over Missouri State (No. 41) on November 7
- 71-66 over UMass (No. 50) on December 3
- 71-60 on the road over Arizona State (No. 59) on December 4
- 66-65 on the road over Alabama (No. 63) on January 5
- 74-61 at home over Jackson State (No. 72) on December 11
Missouri Performance Insights
- The Tigers outscore opponents by 4.6 points per game (posting 66.7 points per game, 152nd in college basketball, and conceding 62.1 per outing, 122nd in college basketball) and have a +109 scoring differential.
- Missouri scores fewer points in conference action (62.6 per game) than overall (66.7).
- In 2022-23 the Tigers are scoring 9.8 more points per game at home (70.1) than on the road (60.3).
- At home, Missouri gives up 60.9 points per game. On the road, it gives up 64.6.
- The Tigers are averaging 61.5 points per game in their last 10 games, which is 5.2 fewer points than their average for the season (66.7).
