SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game features the Eastern Illinois Panthers (20-3) and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-17) matching up at Sam M. Vadalabene Center in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 70-69 victory for Eastern Illinois according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Cougars are coming off of a 66-50 victory over Lindenwood (MO) in their most recent game on Thursday.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois Score Prediction
- Prediction: Eastern Illinois 70, SIU-Edwardsville 69
SIU-Edwardsville Schedule Analysis
- The Cougars took down the Northern Illinois Huskies in a 62-60 win on December 17. It was their signature victory of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, SIU-Edwardsville is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 25th-most losses.
- The Cougars have six losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in the nation.
SIU-Edwardsville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-69 at home over Tennessee State (No. 271) on January 5
- 76-61 on the road over Southeast Missouri State (No. 329) on December 31
- 72-66 at home over Morehead State (No. 350) on January 19
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
SIU-Edwardsville Performance Insights
- The Cougars have been outscored by 15.3 points per game (scoring 62.5 points per game to rank 228th in college basketball while allowing 77.8 per outing to rank 357th in college basketball) and have a -368 scoring differential overall.
- SIU-Edwardsville's offense has been more effective in OVC games this season, scoring 68.8 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 62.5 PPG.
- Offensively the Cougars have performed better in home games this year, scoring 67.8 points per game, compared to 57.9 per game on the road.
- In home games, SIU-Edwardsville is allowing 4.8 fewer points per game (74.8) than in away games (79.6).
- The Cougars have been putting up 67.3 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little higher than the 62.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.