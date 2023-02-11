Saturday's game at Chaifetz Arena has the Saint Louis Billikens (10-16) going head-to-head against the George Washington Colonials (16-9) at 8:00 PM (on February 11). Our computer prediction projects a 60-56 victory for Saint Louis, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Billikens came out on top in their most recent game 74-65 against Dayton on Wednesday.

Saint Louis vs. George Washington Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

Saint Louis vs. George Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Louis 60, George Washington 56

Saint Louis Schedule Analysis

The Billikens' signature win of the season came in a 74-65 victory on February 8 over the Dayton Flyers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 40) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Billikens are 1-6 (.143%) -- tied for the 26th-most losses.

The Billikens have eight losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the seventh-most in Division 1.

Saint Louis 2022-23 Best Wins

80-69 at home over Dayton (No. 40) on January 15

87-84 at home over Fordham (No. 77) on January 28

82-54 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on December 21

86-83 on the road over VCU (No. 95) on January 1

77-58 over Air Force (No. 122) on November 27

Saint Louis Performance Insights