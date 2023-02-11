Saint Louis vs. George Washington Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Saturday's game at Chaifetz Arena has the Saint Louis Billikens (10-16) going head-to-head against the George Washington Colonials (16-9) at 8:00 PM (on February 11). Our computer prediction projects a 60-56 victory for Saint Louis, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Billikens came out on top in their most recent game 74-65 against Dayton on Wednesday.
Saint Louis vs. George Washington Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri
Saint Louis vs. George Washington Score Prediction
- Prediction: Saint Louis 60, George Washington 56
Saint Louis Schedule Analysis
- The Billikens' signature win of the season came in a 74-65 victory on February 8 over the Dayton Flyers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 40) in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Billikens are 1-6 (.143%) -- tied for the 26th-most losses.
- The Billikens have eight losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the seventh-most in Division 1.
Saint Louis 2022-23 Best Wins
- 80-69 at home over Dayton (No. 40) on January 15
- 87-84 at home over Fordham (No. 77) on January 28
- 82-54 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on December 21
- 86-83 on the road over VCU (No. 95) on January 1
- 77-58 over Air Force (No. 122) on November 27
Saint Louis Performance Insights
- The Billikens are being outscored by 2.3 points per game with a -59 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.6 points per game (115th in college basketball) and give up 70.9 per outing (321st in college basketball).
- On offense, Saint Louis is averaging 69.4 points per game this season in conference games. As a comparison, its overall average (68.6 points per game) is 0.8 PPG lower.
- In home games, the Billikens are scoring 9.3 more points per game (73.6) than they are when playing on the road (64.3).
- In 2022-23, Saint Louis is surrendering 65.7 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 74.3.
- On offense, the Billikens have increased their output slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 71.6 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 68.6 they've put up over the course of this season.
