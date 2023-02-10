Friday's contest between the Missouri State Lady Bears (14-7) and the Bradley Braves (3-20) at Renaissance Coliseum is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-50, with heavily favored Missouri State taking home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on February 10.

The Lady Bears took care of business in their last game 68-57 against UIC on Saturday.

Missouri State vs. Bradley Game Info

When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria, Arizona

Missouri State vs. Bradley Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri State 73, Bradley 50

Missouri State Schedule Analysis

On January 26, the Lady Bears claimed their signature win of the season, a 71-67 victory over the Northern Iowa Panthers, a top 100 team (No. 56), according to our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Missouri State is 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 44th-most victories.

Missouri State 2022-23 Best Wins

70-68 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on February 1

78-57 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on January 11

64-54 at home over Drake (No. 88) on January 28

77-61 on the road over Murray State (No. 107) on January 22

55-48 at home over Little Rock (No. 153) on December 21

Missouri State Performance Insights