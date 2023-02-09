Thursday's contest between the UMKC Kangaroos (7-16) and the Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-16) at Swinney Recreation Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-64 and heavily favors UMKC to take home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on February 9.

The Kangaroos dropped their most recent game 86-68 against Oral Roberts on Saturday.

UMKC vs. Western Illinois Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, Missouri

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

UMKC vs. Western Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: UMKC 76, Western Illinois 64

UMKC Schedule Analysis

The Kangaroos defeated the No. 179-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Oral Roberts Golden Eagles, 65-54, on January 7, which goes down as their best win of the season.

UMKC has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (seven).

UMKC 2022-23 Best Wins

78-67 at home over North Dakota (No. 212) on January 19

64-55 on the road over Omaha (No. 257) on January 26

82-70 at home over Tennessee State (No. 271) on November 11

71-68 on the road over Bradley (No. 290) on November 29

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

UMKC Performance Insights